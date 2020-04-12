Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Empire (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.37 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

