Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NWFL opened at $26.59 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,177.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $66,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wood & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

