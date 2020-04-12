CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years.

CEN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

