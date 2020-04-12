Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on April 30th

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 156.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NYSE MAA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $425,550. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

