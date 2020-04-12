Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. American National Bank grew its holdings in Garmin by 791.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $131,328,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

