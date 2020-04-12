Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of FOF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.
Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.