Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of FOF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

