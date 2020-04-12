State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.85 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 467,496 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 219,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

