JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.