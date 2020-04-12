State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 403 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $325.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.