BitcoiNote Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $14,851.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,424,337 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

