LiteDoge Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $105,223.83 and $35.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,372.82 or 2.09809270 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

