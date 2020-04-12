4NEW (KWATT) Reaches Market Cap of $3,956.11

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and IDEX. 4NEW has a market cap of $3,956.11 and approximately $163.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.02701247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.