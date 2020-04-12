Maxcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $105,103.31 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $105,103.31 and $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061741 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.01081453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00265771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007569 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00058699 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

