Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.