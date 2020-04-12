UBS Group AG Purchases 14,170 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $972,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

