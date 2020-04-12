POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Up 1.7% This Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $293,882.67 and approximately $15.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC, Bilaxy and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014601 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, LBank, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

