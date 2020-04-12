Apollon (XAP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 213.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last week, Apollon has traded up 235.9% against the dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $10,166.23 and approximately $17.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070329 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

