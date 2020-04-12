-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TETRA Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

NYSE TTI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

