Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $416,664.89 and approximately $19.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00774234 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

