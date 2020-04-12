Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $16,684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

