X-Coin (XCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. X-Coin has a market capitalization of $11,863.35 and approximately $12.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, X-Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

X-Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

