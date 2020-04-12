CryptoPing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $173,643.35 and $7.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

