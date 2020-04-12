Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Colony Capital worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Colony Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

