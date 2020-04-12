Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of FGL worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FGL by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FGL in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FG opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

