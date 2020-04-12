Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 332,805 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,180,218 shares of company stock worth $64,165,586 in the last quarter.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

