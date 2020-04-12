Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Boston Partners increased its position in Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion Corp has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

