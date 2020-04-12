Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 341,285 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 346,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 260,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $10.76 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,074.93 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

