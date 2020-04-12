Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,855 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $61,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

