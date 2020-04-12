Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Meta Financial Group worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $19.46 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $707.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

