Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 977,977 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

