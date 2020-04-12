Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 27.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE:SEE opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

