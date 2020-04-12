Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.62 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of PBF Energy worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.71 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $923.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,789,988 shares of company stock valued at $53,810,332 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

