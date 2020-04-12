Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Cogent Communications worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $85.35 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

