Analysts Expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.82. NRG Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,800,000 after purchasing an additional 168,927 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

