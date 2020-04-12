$1.12 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.05. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $811,632.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

