Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $845.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.29.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

