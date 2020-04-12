Brokerages Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

