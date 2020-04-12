-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qudian.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

QD opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $533.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 343.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Qudian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,508 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,514,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 187,974 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qudian (QD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.