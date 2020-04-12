Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SEAC stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,557 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 349,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,643 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

