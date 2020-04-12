Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Up 5.8%

Home Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

