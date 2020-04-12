Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, approximately 110,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 52,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.77 million and a PE ratio of -17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.