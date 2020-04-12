Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Stock Price Up 5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s share price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

