Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.75, approximately 425,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 580,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

