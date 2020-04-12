Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 6.3%

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 4,587 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

