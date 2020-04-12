PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Down 2.2%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, 58,698 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 436% from the average session volume of 10,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

