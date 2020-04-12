Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Trading Down 43.3%

Powin Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:PWON) shares were down 43.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 599 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Powin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

