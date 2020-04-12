MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Trading Down 42.2%

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares traded down 42.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.88, 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

