Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.18. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 91,451,313 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.