Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.78. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 3,870,525 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 761.69%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

