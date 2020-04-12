Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.52. Welbilt shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 4,153,073 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Welbilt by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

